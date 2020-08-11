Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers speech ahead of Joe Biden

More
"You delivered a clear message, you chose hope," the senator said.
11:19 | 11/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers speech ahead of Joe Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:19","description":"\"You delivered a clear message, you chose hope,\" the senator said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74084762","title":" Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers speech ahead of Joe Biden","url":"/Politics/video/vice-president-elect-kamala-harris-delivers-speech-ahead-74084762"}