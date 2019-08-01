Vice President Mike Pence heads to Capitol Hill

More
Vice President Mike Pence is going to rally GOP leaders ahead of President Trump's address Tuesday night.
0:59 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence heads to Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60240751,"title":"Vice President Mike Pence heads to Capitol Hill","duration":"0:59","description":"Vice President Mike Pence is going to rally GOP leaders ahead of President Trump's address Tuesday night. ","url":"/Politics/video/vice-president-mike-pence-heads-capitol-hill-60240751","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.