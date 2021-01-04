Transcript for Vice president speaks at launch of vaccine public education campaign

Thank you for for joining for this first meeting this inaugural meeting of as art community core. And we are truly very excited about. That their participation. In the collaboration in the coalition building potential. Of this group of leaders. And done. And I'll tell you when we look at the number of vaccines that are being administered each week. They are increasing and that gives us a sense of optimism. We are breaking records all of the time our goal of a hundred million shots and a hundred days is now 200 million shots in 100 days. And by April 19. Nine in ten adults in the United States will be eligible to sign up for a shot. And we want and the president feels very strongly about this. We want every adult in the United States to sign up and get vaccinated when they can and when it's their turn. Because that's what will make us strong. And that's what will make us healthy and get us through this pandemic. And so this is what we're here to discuss and again thank you all for for taking the call. To be part of this around this virtual table. We have some of the most trusted leaders in the United States I've got a big screen here or I can see everyone I hope you all can see each other. We can go slip away. Up up up up up. The people of our country look to leaders like you let may have been looking to you they have been looking in your eyes. Searching tip to believe that there should be a reason to have hope. They have been looking in your eyes and looking to you to give them some confidence. That we can get through residents. And give them a sense of knowing that they are not alone this is what you all have been doing. Over the course of this last year. And you of course our leaders that are leaders in your communities. You are the people. That folks on the ground and knowledge rely on in have a history with. And let the people are than making a decision to get vaccinated. They're gonna look to you they're gonna look to you. To get him help answer the questions that they may have that may include what's in the vaccine and may also include how to live sign up had to like get there the transportation peace. And so that's why today as part of our broader public education campaign. We are launching our covad nineteen community core. In some communities some of our hardest hit communities. It's too hard to access the vaccine or get information about. And we have to be honest about that we certainly are. We have to be honest and some communities there is a concern about getting vaccinated. Some based on mistrust based on history. Some based on just routed an misinformation of which there is a lot out there and we need your help to combat fat. And so these are that these are some of the concerns that people hat and these are these are fair concerns which we must address. But no matter the community. Trusted leaders are the best way to boost confidence. And trusted leaders you. Are the best way to deliver information.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.