Transcript for Voting during a pandemic

With the election fast approaching we want to take a closer look. At some of the changes and issues with voting this year the newest problem is the so called naked ballot. Ballots not properly sealed in a required secrecy and below. For the first time a critical battleground state says it will invalidate those ballots. Raising the stakes in an already heated election senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer has more. Sixteen states since secrecy envelopes to voters of Pennsylvania is the only state it will now disqualified. Ballots that arrive without one can give voters no way to fix it Republicans say this is for. Our security word this idea and copper. We idealists to protect. Voters. Private ballots as it's been extra inch now there's equipment and there's also. Sort of the way that you do the process that action protect voter regardless. It is not a required element should count a ballot or it's not required or eligibility of the voter why do you think this this State Supreme Court upheld. That requirement. We'll in the airline it is it is more specific than a lot of lines around the country and it as saying that the ballot which not be accepted an -- it's it's it's not present much in my mind it's not a fatal flaw. In court jock. Mr. trump campaign argued the secrecy envelope is essential to ensure this secrecy of absentee and mail in ballots and to prevent fraud. But Democrats say the extra envelope is a vestige of the past it has nothing to do with ensuring a valid vote. To make sure everybody kimbo. If you are eight people saying yeah. Aid of people being able to make such waste out yeah. Actor Steve represented now continue out of from Philadelphia says enforcement of the secrecy envelopes rule in his state she's stoking unnecessary concern over me when voting people weren't short for a long time whether or not the regulars. Are looking. I'm you have the issue are encouraging. People who are workers judicial application. You don't so there's a lot of confusion may air it's not about. Democrats or Republicans aren't attending. This is now whether or not you're gonna have a functioning. CB so to speak. You're shrinking your. Paying attention. And that frustration is particularly warranted in Pennsylvania one of the most hotly contested battleground states president trump. One averages 44000. Votes in 2016 by one estimate guys 100008. Get ballots could be tossed out. In November because of this new requirement that the State Supreme Court put in place is a big deal for Democrats. They outnumber Republicans. By mail in balloting in Pennsylvania by two to one guy's. And DeVon there's been a tonne of confusion around voting this year just today in Ohio one county said it sent wrong ballots too about 50000 voters. New York is now investigating after a similar thing happened in Brooklyn and an appeals court has ruled all Wisconsin mail in ballots have to be in by Election Day no extension. The dissenting judge on that decision called it a travesty adding good luck and god bless Wisconsin you're going to need it. And that's not to mention the reports of male dumping so Devin we've seen a lot of debate over the integrity of mail in voting. What's the deal can we trust this process we're not. You know the headlines really had a lot of a second guessing whether we can trust the process but I've got to tell you I have talked to. Voter advocates on the left and the right there in unison at this point. The system can be trusted it has been used for years of course that's not to say there are glitches there are isolated incidents that happen every year and by the way. They happen to get in person voting place since as well let's not forget that is Terry likes to say democracy is messy always has been. So. The good news is that there's still lots of time in many of the reported issues you mentioned can still be corrected those ballots can be re routed. Top people who you know miss it a certain deadline still have another chance of doing just vote now. I'd start to educate yourself right now and Evan what can people do to make sure that their vote counts. But one of the best and techniques that's new this year Diane check and see if it's in your seat 39 states allow people to track. They're absentee ballots online so if you're voting by mail and you're looking to drop it in the mailbox checked to see if your state is one of the ones that we use that bar code. To what you see where it is all on the way to being counted and it's a great Tipton and thank you. And remember the election is just 25 days away you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com.

