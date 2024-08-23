VP Harris used DNC speech to highlight Trump’s failures

GOP speakers at the DNC, like former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, urged independent voters to vote for Kamala Harris. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to end his presidential campaign and endorse Donald Trump.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live