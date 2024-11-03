Is the war in Gaza impacting voters?
Expert panel joins ABC News Live to discuss how the war in Gaza might be influencing the election.
November 3, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Will we know the winner on election night?Nov 03, 2024
Latest poll with just 2 days until election dayNov 03, 2024
Election security amid disinformationNov 03, 2024
Trump calls himself ‘father of fertilization’ in NC rallyNov 03, 2024
Harris appears on ‘SNL’ cold openNov 03, 2024
Ex-Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rightsNov 02, 2024
The life and final moments of Liam PayneNov 03, 2024
Is it too early to get into the Christmas spirit and décor?Nov 03, 2024
Inside loneliness epidemic: from professional cuddlers to social clubs to cohousingNov 02, 2024
Police video shows au pair after double homicideNov 02, 2024
State Sen. Bryan Hughes on Texas’ 6-week abortion banNov 01, 2024
Ballot measures you may be voting on this Election DayNov 01, 2024
Trump doubles down on Cheney commentsNov 01, 2024
Russia behind false election videosNov 02, 2024
Countdown to NYC MarathonNov 02, 2024
Final jobs report before electionNov 02, 2024
Images show Hurricane Beryl's destruction on the Gulf Coast of TexasNov 01, 2024
Weight loss surgeries decrease as more patients seek out medication: StudyNov 02, 2024
Airlines required to issues automatic refunds for delayed, cancelled flightsNov 02, 2024
Harris hits back at Trump’s attack on Liz CheneyNov 01, 2024
Trump promises RFK Jr. major healthcare role in administrationNov 01, 2024
Orlando declared state of emergency following deadly Halloween shootingNov 01, 2024
Fake video depicting illegal Haitian voting in Georgia linked to Russian actors: FBINov 01, 2024
Marine facing manslaughter for subway chokehold trial beginsNov 01, 2024
Job reports: US added 12,000 jobs in October, slower hiring in the wake of strikesNov 01, 2024
Massive fire shuts down Cincinnati Ohio Bridge, causing structural damageNov 01, 2024
Thousands celebrate in Los Angeles streets for the Dodgers paradeNov 01, 2024
Supreme Court could play a decisive role in the election this NovemberNov 01, 2024
Young Thug out of jail on plea dealNov 01, 2024
Opening statements begin in Daniel Penny trialNov 01, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022