What to watch for on night 2 of Democratic National Convention

More
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses the key speeches planned for Tuesday night, how the official nomination process will change and the battle over the party platform.
2:56 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to watch for on night 2 of Democratic National Convention

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:56","description":"ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses the key speeches planned for Tuesday night, how the official nomination process will change and the battle over the party platform.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72455019","title":"What to watch for on night 2 of Democratic National Convention","url":"/Politics/video/watch-night-democratic-national-convention-72455019"}