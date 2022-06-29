What’s to come: Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York

Former Trump White House aide and Breitbart co-founder Steve Bannon is set to surrender to New York authorities over charges stemming from a border wall fundraising campaign, sources tell ABC News.

