Transcript for White House blames Iran nuclear statement mistake on 'clerical error'

As president trump considers his options with Iran world leaders and his own cabinet are weighing in don't want the world to know. What I showed yesterday in an interview with CNN this morning Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended yesterday's dramatic revelation. Of what he said were secret files seized from a bunker into Iraq proved he claimed that are run by elite of the 2015 agreement. But he also concedes that these documents were old news secretary of state might Pompeo says the deal with Iran was built on lies. I can't give you when you read these documents are real. God that thing. And speaking soon after Netanyahu's a dramatic presentation the president seemed persuaded. And it's a horrible agreement for the United States. The White House initially released a statement saying a Raun has a nuclear weapons program but quickly switched it to pat. Citing a clerical error. In the international atomic energy agency's pushing back against Netanyahu's claims and standing by its 2015 assessment that Iran had no nuclear development activities after 2009. European only nursing close. Earned that president trump may pull out of the 2015 deal. And in separate phone calls over the weekend between the leaders of Germany France and England. The talk about the importance of staying in the deal sick and monitor and control Iran's nuclear ambitions. Maggie really into C news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.