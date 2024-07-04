Shop tech deals ahead of the 4th of July: Sony, Apple, Amazon and more
Shop early Fourth of July deals on tech finds.
Need new tech? Below are some of the top deals heading into the long weekend to shop now.
From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets and Sony noise-cancelling headphones, find deals on tech favorites ahead of the Fourth of July.
For example, 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. Find deals on tech you'll want for upcoming travel, like 50% off a portable charger and 53% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.
Be sure to check back for more deals as more deals become live ahead of the holiday.
Continue below to shop!
Shop more Fourth of July sales
Deals on Apple products
Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray
- $649.99
- $749.99
- Best Buy
Tech deals for your home
SAMSUNG 65" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV QN65LS03BAFXZA
- $1597.99
- $1999.99
- Walmart
Insignia - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
- $299.99
- $449.99
- Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping
- $299.99
- $599
- Amazon
Tech deals for travel
ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam Built-in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with UHD 2160P
- $35.95
- $49.95
- Amazon
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach - Black, and Power Adapter
- $324
- $519.97
- Amazon
Deals on headphones
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones
- $128
- $199.99
- Amazon