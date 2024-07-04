Shop tech deals ahead of the 4th of July: Sony, Apple, Amazon and more

Shop early Fourth of July deals on tech finds.

ByABC News
July 4, 2024, 11:39 AM

Need new tech? Below are some of the top deals heading into the long weekend to shop now.

From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets and Sony noise-cancelling headphones, find deals on tech favorites ahead of the Fourth of July.

For example, 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. Find deals on tech you'll want for upcoming travel, like 50% off a portable charger and 53% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.

Be sure to check back for more deals as more deals become live ahead of the holiday.

Continue below to shop!

Deals on Apple products

9% off
Amazon

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip

  • $999
  • $1099
  • Amazon
13% off
Best Buy

Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray

  • $649.99
  • $749.99
  • Best Buy
13% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag

  • $24.99
  • $29
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $89
  • $129
  • Amazon

Tech deals for your home

20% off
Walmart

SAMSUNG 65" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV QN65LS03BAFXZA

  • $1597.99
  • $1999.99
  • Walmart
33% off
Best Buy

Insignia - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

  • $299.99
  • $449.99
  • Best Buy
50% off
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze

  • $49.99
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping

  • $299.99
  • $599
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, 5''Sreen with 30-Hour Battery

  • $79.99
  • $99.99
  • Amazon

Tech deals for travel

24% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

  • $189
  • $249
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam Built-in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with UHD 2160P

  • $35.95
  • $49.95
  • Amazon
37% off
Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach - Black, and Power Adapter

  • $324
  • $519.97
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet- 2023, ages 6-12

  • $109.99
  • $189.99
  • Amazon
53% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet- 2022, ages 6-12

  • $69.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

INIU Portable Charger

  • $17.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Portable Charger with Built in Cables

  • $29.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon

Deals on headphones

18% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $449.99
  • $550
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

BERIBES Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear

  • $19.99
  • $35.94
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

  • $29.99
  • $58.99
  • Amazon
35% off
Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones

  • $128
  • $199.99
  • Amazon

