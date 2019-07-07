Transcript for Brandi Chastain cheers on Women's World Cup

I have always loved soccer but I feel I love it even more I love. What this team embodies the spirit that they have. You know. There's players that I just have embraced that and even though I think sometimes the controversy elect a mayor Rick you know born Alex Moore in. I feel what they're trying to do is for the greater good. And so are dying all in for that and so. I didn't sleep because I'm in I know the feeling that they're having an I'm so excited for them to be in that moment and even though some of them. Have already have that in 2015 there's a huge handful of them that have never been through World Cup final and I'm giddy like I can hardly wait for them to run out onto the field for the first time in fuel that. Visceral. Reaction from the crowd and then for the whistle to blow.

