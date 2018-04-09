Transcript for Colin Kaepernick named face of Nike's new 30th anniversary campaign

I'm the exit polls and you have to wonder how the NFL feels about Nike's news just do it campaign. One of the new faces of that campaign is former quarterback Collins capped her neck. Your call he's suing the league claiming owners colluded to keep him sidelined since she started nailing during the National Anthem. To protest racial injustice. Well now all star in ads for the company that outfits. Believe. You've got the Nike swoosh all the uniforms for all 32 teams. And all the sideline apparel for Nike swoosh is everywhere in the National Football League. And now Nike has decided. That Colin Catherine is going to be the face of its thirtieth anniversary just do it campaign. If you wrote that there's a script for Hollywood they would toss it out and say that is just cannot be true. At a news comes days after an art richer arbitrator ruled that cap for next case against the league can continue. Requiring team owners to testify under oath. Reaction to Nike's decision has been mixed. Country star John Rich of big and rich posted on Twitter saying his sound man. Who's a former marine cut the Nike swoosh off the stocks. Serena Williams pleaded especially proud to be a part of the Nike camp today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.