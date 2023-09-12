Highly anticipated Jets debut for Aaron Rodgers ends after 4 snaps

The Jets rallied to an overtime victory over the Bills on "Monday Night Football," but their star quarterback's season could already be in jeopardy.

September 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live