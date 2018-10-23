Transcript for Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox face off at Fenway Park

Luckily lead tonight to the weather's looking okay for a baseball game because the World Series kicks off with the Red Sox taking on the Dodgers there at Fenway Park in Boston. And just probity here. Is right outside Josh the last time. These two teams faced off Boston and LA. In the championship was over a hundred years ago so help pumped her fans for this. Exactly Diane where about less than nine hours or so to govern yet they've waited a 102 years to have this back in 1916 Woodrow Wilson was the president. Stamp was two cents in Babe Ruth you remember him while he was. Pitching for the Red Sox and Mets series against the Brooklyn robins a single and around a park right now. Some of the things going on vendors are out here getting ready with their programs faces painted the fans are still gathering around here. This is well before game time that's the ticket up this over there. Problem is the ticket is a pretty tough when you get for this game the cheapest we're seeing right now upwards of 350 dollars just to get into the park even if you can get them. And if you look down the street over there is a big group of Dodgers fans they have gathered. All the way down the street there on Jersey street used to be yawkey way. They're trying to show their presence here but of course they will be outnumbered by Red Sox fans considerably at Fenway Park here game one tonight. A great pitching matchup by the likely incur shop in the Dodgers in his second World Series. Takes on Chris Sale his first World Series for the Red Sox know he didn't pitch in game five details yet because that stomach illness he somehow. Converted into area belly button disaster something we've been talking about for a few days here. Diane belly button disasters sounds like maybe the most horrible term I've heard in quite good stuff ends up at this. The so what are we expecting from from the game from the match up overall is there a favorite. Between the two of them at this point. I think at this point you have to look at the Red Sox is that. At this as the favorite because they're gonna have four home games possibly they won a hundred. An eighteenth during the regular season. They really did dominate the Yankees in the Astros to really tough teams some might see tougher teams are as tough teams. As this Dodgers team who find themselves somewhat as an underdog. Having won 92 regular season games even had to play that 163. Game of the season just to get in in and get this run gallon. But they also didn't play last year's they have some experienced players that there. And a great pitching staff as well but I do you favor the Red Sox you're asking me I'd say probably the Red Sox in seven games of the and I predict. Who ransacked a syndicate reading it down dire prediction by the way we don't need to talk about the Red Sox dominating the Yankees OK then. It's not part of this game anymore and we all forgot about that already. With a.

