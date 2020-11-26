Now Playing: Aurora australis lights up Australian sky

Now Playing: Fans pay respects to Diego Maradona in presidential palace

Now Playing: Tree frog takes a relaxing shower underneath a drainpipe

Now Playing: New lease on life

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020

Now Playing: Turkey pardoned, panda diners and holiday travel: World in Photos, Nov. 25

Now Playing: 100 baby dolls placed on Treasury steps in London

Now Playing: Tourist slides down Great Wall of China

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss in heartbreaking op-ed

Now Playing: Snapchat promotes new feature to give away more than $1M every day

Now Playing: Russia’s COVID-19 crisis deepens

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020

Now Playing: Swiss light festival, pets in Oman, protest in Lyon: World in Photos, Nov 24

Now Playing: Airline CEO says proof of vaccine required for international travel

Now Playing: Humpback feasts on fish off Alaskan coast

Now Playing: Steve McQueen: ‘Celebration is part of our resistance’

Now Playing: How Asia contained COVID-19

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 23, 2020