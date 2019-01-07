Transcript for MLB competes in London for overseas series

Are right so do is go together and big men that Tower of London and Major League Baseball. Yes the rain in the Yankee than the Red Sox are wrapping up. A three game series in London over the weekend the Yankees sweeping the series in games marked by big crowd the town of home runs. Even an appearance by the royal family yep Kerry and Megan were all smiles at the stadium Saturday the first ever baseball game. In Europe but the best moment was clearly in the mascot race taking part was famous British icons Harry met eighth. Winston church still Freddie Mercury and the lack meth monster look closer race but Freddie Mercury it's a birthplace of sari locker nests. Better luck next year.

