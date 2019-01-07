-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome Yankees and Red Sox
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan attend historic baseball game in London
-
Now Playing: MLB competes in London for overseas series
-
Now Playing: USA heads to semifinals of Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn Nets sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan
-
Now Playing: CNCO performs 'Pretend' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Girlboss founder talks learning from failure, live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan's baby, Archie, to have private christening
-
Now Playing: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tie the knot at a French chateau
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, July 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift blasts producer for 'manipulative bullying' after he buys music catalog
-
Now Playing: US soccer star Megan Rapinoe on staying focused for semifinal
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift music catalogue controversy
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Garrett feuds with Luke P. (again)
-
Now Playing: Broadway stars perform 'Seasons of Love' to celebrate World Pride
-
Now Playing: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrating 2nd wedding in France
-
Now Playing: Wilson Cruz on celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ movement
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga makes surprise appearance at Stonewall for Pride performance
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga to LGBTQ community: 'I would take a bullet for you'
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate Fourth of July party