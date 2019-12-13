Ex-NBA commissioner suffers brain hemorrhage

A former lawyer, and the league's general counsel, David Stern became executive vice president of the league in 1980 and commissioner of the NBA in 1984.
0:17 | 12/13/19

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has undergone undergone emergency surgery after brain hemorrhage the 77 year old fell ill. At a New York restaurant there's no word on his condition. Stern that the NBA for thirty years transforming the league until global grant. And bringing the pros to the Olympics.

