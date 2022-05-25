NBA referee Suyash Mehta on basketball: 'It really brings me a lot of joy'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Suyash Mehta, the only AAPI referee in the NBA, on why he left his chance to be a doctor for his career in the league and why basketball brings him happiness.

