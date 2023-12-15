New Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani shatters MLB salary record

Ohtani signed a record-breaking $700 million contract, and the panel discusses expectations for Los Angeles's newest A-Lister.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live