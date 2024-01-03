NFL slaps hefty fine on Carolina Panthers owner after his feud with fans goes viral

David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, was caught on camera throwing a drink at Jacksonville fans as his team fell to the Jaguars 26-0. The NFL fined him $300,000 for his role in the fray.

January 3, 2024

