Transcript for Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

I'm at Lancaster in Jupiter Florida where police here just moments ago announced that Robert Kraft would be charged with soliciting sex. This comes from a months long investigation here in South Florida. Targeting both human trafficking and prostitution stings analyst at spies along the treasure coast and here in South Florida. Now they started these raids at these local spots here back on Tuesday with a handful of women who were accused of running these operations. And hundreds of possible suspects from men who were allegedly participating in these sexual acts as well. And we've heard from several agencies who were involved about the alleged involvement from some of these Johns as they're called. With navy the possibility that Robert Kraft might be involved we'll just moments ago here at the Jupiter police department officials confirmed that saying that he not only visited. And solicited sex once. But actually twice he didn't drive himself. In fact she was driven by someone else dropped off win in. And in both instances he stayed for about an hour each then paying for sex from these elections illicit Scott's sex lives. Here in South Florida we understand that there surveillance video from this long investigation that started over the summer. In both of those instances you see Robert Kraft going in paying for Saxon and receiving a sex acts as well. That this really. It was triggered overall back in the summer wind police. Launched a trash grabbed as a part of the investigation they found ripped pieces of paper. AP's those pieces of paper back together they found names dates sexual services provided. Credit card numbers and so on and so forth so we are working to find if Robert Kraft is linked on one of those pieces of paper that link him directly to this investigation. But so far police say that the smoking gun here is that surveillance video of course we will stay on this for you and bring you the very latest as we get it but for now in Jupiter and it Lancaster. You're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.