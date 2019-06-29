Prince Harry and Meghan attend historic baseball game in London

As the Boston Red Sox faced off against the New York Yankees for the first of two weekend games, tens of thousands of curious Brits and American expats packed into the London Stadium.
06/29/19

Video Transcript
Prince Harry and Meghan attend historic baseball game in London
