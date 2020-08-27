Transcript for Pro sports cancelling games

We want to turn to Kyra Phillips with all the latest headlines. There's a lot today. Good afternoon, Kyra. Reporter: Hey, T.J., great to see you. We begin with the outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake spilling on to the courts and fields of American professional sports now. The NBA and wnba postponing all action yesterday after teams refused to play over the Kenosha, Wisconsin developments. The bucks deciding not to take to the court for game five of their playoff series against the Orlando magic. Some Maj league baball action and tennis also postponed as those players protest against systemic racism. Vice president pence making no mention of the Blake shooting or other police shootings of black people that have sparked nationwide protests in his remarks addressing the Republican national convention at fort Henry. The vice president officially accepting his nomination. His key note speech forcefully defending law enforcement. ABC news will have full coverage of the final convention night beginning at 7:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC news live and on the network at 10:00 P.M. More now on the shake-up at tiktok. Kevin mayor resigning after president trump ordered tiktok banned unless its parent company sells its U.S. Operations to an American company in 90 days. Microsoft now in talks for a possible deal. A blessed event for the blooms. Katy Perry blooming now. The music star and actor Orlando bloom welcome their daughter Daisy dove. The couple announced the special delivery via unicef. T.J., as you know, Katy and Orlando are goodwill ambassadors for unicef. They say they're floating with love over their new baby girl. This isn't her only delivery. She's delivering a new album as well at midnight. I don't know how she does all this. It's crazy. I'm still hung up on your blooms and Daisy. Reporter: Have a flower-filled -- have a beautiful day. Kyra, always good to see you. Thank you so much. Reporter: You bet. Let's turn to the major story we were keeping an eye on.

