Senate Chaplain remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter

Senate Chaplain Barry Black led a prayer acknowledging the death of the NBA superstar ahead of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
1:40 | 01/27/20

Transcript for Senate Chaplain remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter
Auto spring. Lord. Its rule over generations. You have been our mighty god. As millions. Mourned the deaths. Of Coby. And G on a Bryant. Ambrose who died with them. We think a boat lights breath retreat. On certainty. And legacy. Remind us that we poll. Have a limited time on earth. To lead the world. Better then we found it. As this impeachment. Process. Unfolds. Give up our senators. Boobies I to make the most of their time. On earth. Teach them how to live oak. And east of them are long the past of honesty. May Day here but coach. Of Jesus spoke mass terrorists. Reverberating. Down book corridors of the century's. And do you show know the truth. And the truth. Show make you free. At ignored. Thank you for giving our Chief Justice. Another birthday. Offense.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

