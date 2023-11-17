Sparks fly as faulty manhole damages cars in F1 practice session

F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix opened with a rough start as a loose drain cover canceled the first practice session. Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur called the faulty manhole an “unacceptable” situation.

November 17, 2023

