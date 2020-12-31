Transcript for Sports headlines of 2020

Tony when he began on the NFL's biggest gain Super Bowl 54. Patrick Holmes speaking to Kansas City Chiefs to their first title in fifteen. Years and turning head coach Andy Reid the rain with the win over the San Francisco 49ers. What has won he'd start were murdered. We lost another. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant all his thirteen year old daughter Gionta and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in the hills Calabasas California. All on their way to women's basketball times. He outpouring of grief was widespread. The NBA he tribute honoring Bryant aren't in the hard work. Variance from all over the world mourning their idol especially in Los Angeles. A loving father work girls became an advocate for women's basketball. Then march. Brought a different kind of madness coup bid nineteen pandemic. Seeds on jazz is really cool beer is positive test to bringing gains to a halt its with the games and has been postponed. Setting off a chain reaction did NBA suspending its season the NCAA shocking basketball fans know tournaments no championships this year. The twenties when he Olympics host. Thousands of top athletes sideline after months of no games and the NBA created a bubble to resume play safely at Disney World. Houston time off to bring awareness to racial justice sparked by the police involved killings of torch Floyd embryonic Taylor. We are dedicating this season to Rihanna Taylor. Outstanding UN team who was murdered over a 130 days ago and her home. Same years ago we don't floors and energy and we have two hours. I'm just grounds are. I think taking unprecedented action interacting lane after another shooting of a black and heart bleeds. And is currently. In this country club back. Just as rivers who's. The outrage over the police shooting of Jacob links spilling onto the courts and fields of American professional sports the WNBA. Major League Baseball and soccer hope postponing their gains of solidarity we have an opportunity to keep the focus on issues. Back on the port. I'm superstar duo of LeBron James and you can deep dedication to win. Despite the challenges in the game. Indeed season Major League Baseball successfully around the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champions. Ford seekers in he performance helping in the team's thirty through your draft. But the celebration controversial. Death and turner for the on field celebration despite the positive they pulled from the game six. Twenty when he wasn't hurt to put it had its moments of perfect. Sports continue to press for giving us something to recruit in the hole that comes with the heading into what you hear. Alex for sharing ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.