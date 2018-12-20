Transcript for 'Start Here' Podcast: Cubans in MLB

America's pastime has come up with a deal's fate. Ball with Cuba the goal is to allow Cuba's best to play any left without risking their lives to make a living in BC's Brett Nokia's more. Yet as to sound like a change in the baseball rule book but this announcement reverberated from foreign countries political circles. Even humanitarian. Easy for years if you grew up in Cuba and wanted to play in the big leagues you couldn't leave the island Fidel Castro wouldn't allow it. The only options were state or defect that changed yesterday I talked to Eduardo parents he's a former big leaguer and now he's an analyst for apartments and ESPN. His father left Cuba right before the embargo so he watched what is countrymen had to go through to join him. Little by little they're started. The fact that the start of risking their lives that started leaving if it was. During international term limits they would have to shave their heads they were the go into isolation they would jump and in the car were an agent would be pick in the mob. And taken them to a secluded hotel may be. Those bevy of players who have sacrificed the effect plus model their laws. But their livelihood also in. Trying to leave Cuba for a better life how about the gambling and in search of their Korean. It's kind of famous players from the island absolutely adores baseball L under this rule players will have to stay in Cuba until they're at least when he five. And even then a portion of their salary will go back to Cuba. We'll have a lot more on reaction to this rule on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app Aniston N.

