Stephen A. Smith: 'They told me I would never make it on television'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about his new book, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.”

January 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live