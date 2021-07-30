Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 7 key moments
Patton and it's. Her. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:22","description":"Michael Andrew’s mask controversy is just one of the key moments on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"79170109","title":"Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 7 key moments","url":"/Sports/video/tokyo-olympic-games-day-key-moments-79170109"}