Transcript for US beats England in World Cup semifinals in London

And we have breaking sports news team USA is headed to the women's World Cup finals just moments ago the Americans won their semi final match against England. Sports anchor Brian field here now to break it home rule that Brian. Diana we can start those fourth of July celebrations a little early what a day for the US women's national team they are in the finals for the third straight time. And you know it felt even sweeter to beat England to get there and a surprise US star Megan repeat else. Did not warm up and would not play because of a hamstring injury. But her replacement Christen press made an immediate impact in the tenth minute off the centering pass its press the better to give the USA one nil lead. Let's see that again it was the sixth goal for the Americans. In the first fifteen minutes of this World Cup but England would respond does nine minutes later on the attack it's their star Ellen White. Deflecting in a centering pass and just like that they game was all even at one but the US would answer right back how about the sequence late in the first half. The long ball to press the Lindsay or ran to a cutting Alex Morgan the beautiful better on her thirtieth birthday and how about the subtle jab at England Morgan. Taking a sip of tea as part of her celebration capped critical moment here in the second half after a controversial penalty kick awarded England US keeper Alyssa mayor makes the game saving saved. That came after an England ball was ruled offside. Huge huge breaks for the Americans but they'll take it they are off to Sunday's final against Sweden Sweden. Or the Netherlands and that. Mark the eleventh consecutive World Cup win for the US setting a new record in the process it's also the fifth overall appearance for the US women. In the World Cup final what a game what a day will have more coming up in sports at 6 o'clock Saturday.

