Transcript for US Open champion Dominic Thiem on his history-making comeback victory

Any US open wrapped up last night the tournament look a little different this year because of the pandemic but for the winners I'm sure the victory is still just as sweet Dominic team won his first ever Grand Slam title. After beating Alexander's merit in the finals and Dominic joins us now live Dominic good morning ending a huge congratulations to you. Good morning thinks about things you. Cinema all you got that winning point we saw you collapse on the court after so many years of practice so much hard work. What did that moment feel like to you. It was such a huge relief in the first moment I mean as his said act. Those are working so hard for many many years dedicated bays and gate. Whole life to achieve that big gold one they have and yes the denied that dated off the such a big match up to such. Drama are in the chief said so this match had everything ends well that's was falling on the floor at. And we can all understand and it. There were no fans at the open this year because of the pandemic what would you like to play in that environment. It who also eluded sand coming on this Linda fans. Queued so much energy it's. And one of the nicest things as an ethnic to walk into the stadium elements. Dead 20000 fans welcome you it's. I guess that's how it is right nine this said the FICO pines you're facing. And it's it's still amazing that it's the time minerals going and well I hope that. Nixon is use opened are going to be fans again. And that slowed year old wishing for a yes. And I'm sure those fans will be excited to cheer you on when they are finally allowed to watch the games in person but. If you talked about some of the drama of all this this is the first open final to to be decided by a fifth set tie breaker what was going to your mind. As the match just kept going. I was so blurred no arrows and then tie it in the first two sets and then I had three adopt a new bid then then. In defeat said started to cramped the body fell it's horrible at one point dense. At the end anyway I switched off the brain I just want it's this title so my options. The Billy offense. The decide analysts. Big Aaron strong and then my body I guess yesterday when every day they clearly work Abbott wasn't the only first you're also the first Austrian. To win the US open what does it mean to you to represent your country this way. I thought micron. Bob it's. And for me it so its own listed these stadium in them. Only super have been it. Won this title then it's cross also had if I can make my country and in a bid sprouts as it did gave me so march. Ands. It's some schools that on the first Austin who won this title here in New York. Mom sure there are Antonio and again just a big congratulations to you and thanks so much can you for your time this morning it's great to be able to congratulate you this way. Thank you have a great one.

