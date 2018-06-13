Transcript for Who will win the 2018 World Cup?

Transitioning go to this World Cup happening in 28 team the US is in bear but who's your favorite to win at all. So the Germans are the defending chance men and it's always tough to bat against Germany I think that they will end up doing it Brazil's another top favorite Spain was one of the favorites guys but lead early this morning. Just a couple days before their first match they fired their coach so. I think you can may be dropped them from the list of favorites but Germany and Brazil right now the to clear favorites if you're asking me for my pick. I'll go with the German. But the Germans are ongoing with Brazil I watched them win the Olympics at Mata cannot stadium for and in Rio 2016 so they won the Olympic I was there absolutely that was an amazing game great rivalry there's two countries have. Sebastian Salazar thanks so much for look at fort of the big kick off tomorrow.

