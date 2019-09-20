Yankees pitcher Domingo German won’t pitch again this season

More
German has been suspended by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy.
0:25 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Yankees pitcher Domingo German won’t pitch again this season
We have breaking news about the Yankees. Pictured to meet up her mind out for the rest of the season after being placed on administrative leave yesterday over domestic violence investigation I delete. Sources say despite the lack of a police report detailing the incidents. The league and the players union agreed that the allegations against her mom. Warrenton placing him. On leave and we'll have more on mount later today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"German has been suspended by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"65750638","title":"Yankees pitcher Domingo German won’t pitch again this season ","url":"/Sports/video/yankees-pitcher-domingo-german-wont-pitch-season-65750638"}