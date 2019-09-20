Transcript for Yankees pitcher Domingo German won’t pitch again this season

We have breaking news about the Yankees. Pictured to meet up her mind out for the rest of the season after being placed on administrative leave yesterday over domestic violence investigation I delete. Sources say despite the lack of a police report detailing the incidents. The league and the players union agreed that the allegations against her mom. Warrenton placing him. On leave and we'll have more on mount later today.

