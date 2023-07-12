Why 1 doctor says AI could be 'as impactful as the introduction of penicillin'

Dr. Christopher Longhurst is the chief medical officer at UC San Diego Health, one of the first medical centers in the nation to integrate AI technology into its electronic health records.

July 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live