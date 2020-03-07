Transcript for Advocacy groups try to stop Google’s Fitbit acquisition

At today's tech bytes Google's got a fight on its hands the company is trying to complete its purchase a fit fit. The maker of fitness trackers but when he advocacy groups from around the world are demanding regulators block the deal. They claim it would hurt competition and compromise privacy. Next depictions of Kobe Bryant will be on the cover upcoming NBA two K 21 gains. They are being called the bomb buffer cover additions one version comes out in September the other for the holidays this will be the third time Bryant. It's on the game's cover. Bodily Captain America has arrived in fort night just in time for Independence Day. Players can purchase accounts and America's standing views of his shield for about twenty dollars import nights. In game store. Have a great holiday weekend. Visitor tech bytes have a great day.

