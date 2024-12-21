Aisha Bowe prepares for historic space voyage as first Black woman aboard Blue Origin

Aerospace engineer and citizen astronaut Aisha Bowe discusses making her dreams come true aboard her upcoming Blue Origin spaceflight.

December 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live