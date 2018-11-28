Transcript for Alleged bias in Google searches prompts congressional hearing

It today's tech bytes Google's boss getting ready for the hot seat Google CEO testified before a house committee next Wednesday. Republican members are likely to question him about claims that Google is bias against conservatives. The CEO angered some lawmakers when he skipped a high profile hearing in September. Amazon is expanding its footprint in the medical field the company says it's working on software that reads patients' medical records. Amazon says that information can then be used to consider treatment and hospitals. Can use it to cut costs. Olney is a step closer to producing a flying taxi the German auto maker just completed a successful test of its modular system. A swat copter cared what body called a brown module that is a driver Ilyce electric car just one catch though that was just a one quarter size scale model. There's this work to didn't get video business segment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.