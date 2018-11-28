-
Now Playing: Uber CEO says Facebook, Twitter, Google should do more to protect users and data
-
Now Playing: Google employees stage worldwide walkouts
-
Now Playing: Google admits privacy mistakes
-
Now Playing: Researcher in middle of gene controversy defends his work
-
Now Playing: Alleged bias in Google searches prompts congressional hearing
-
Now Playing: Are genetically-edited babies ethical?
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday smashes sales records
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's trade war with China could raise the price of your iPhone
-
Now Playing: Getting to know Mars, the 'red planet'
-
Now Playing: NASA's Insight lander successfully touches down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA spacecraft expected to touch down on Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA probe to touch down on Mars today
-
Now Playing: Experts say this Cyber Monday could be biggest shopping day in history
-
Now Playing: Historic mission to Mars
-
Now Playing: Apple's worldwide 4-day shopping event has gone live
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals for TVs are on the way
-
Now Playing: Glamour magazine is going digital
-
Now Playing: Let the bargain hunting begin
-
Now Playing: Best apps to score deals for Black Friday