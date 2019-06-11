Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree

More
The Mr. Christmas 7-foot faux Douglas fir comes pre-lit with LED lights that turn on and off with your voice and change color on command.
0:31 | 11/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The Mr. Christmas 7-foot faux Douglas fir comes pre-lit with LED lights that turn on and off with your voice and change color on command.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66796879","title":"Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-debuts-alexa-compatible-christmas-tree-66796879"}