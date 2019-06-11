Now Playing: Many consumers expected to go into debt this holiday season

Now Playing: Kidventor: 6-year-old's ingenious firefighter safety invention

Now Playing: Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree

Now Playing: Drones deliver prescription in North Carolina

Now Playing: The T-Mobile Sprint merger has government approval

Now Playing: Smart speaker security alert

Now Playing: Facebook gets a new look

Now Playing: Screen time and kids: New findings parents need to know

Now Playing: New research shows Siri, Alexa vulnerable to hackers

Now Playing: Too much screen time associated with changes in children’s brains: Study

Now Playing: SpaceX hits huge milestone

Now Playing: Foldable RAZR phone leaked

Now Playing: Politicians react to latest Twitter ad ban

Now Playing: Twitter bans all political ads

Now Playing: Study finds teens’ screen time doubled over last 4 years

Now Playing: Apple’s new AirPods hits retail with a $249 price tag

Now Playing: Lawmakers prepare to grill Boeing CEO on 737 MAX Crashes

Now Playing: New device helps people struggling with impaired vision

Now Playing: Apple warns old iPhone users of new software