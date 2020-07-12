Transcript for Amazon founder plans to put woman on the moon

At today's tech vice Amazon founder Jeff pesos at its mission to put a woman on the moon. Basis shared a video of this company rocket engine shooting flames that it was being tested and massive building in Alabama. Basis says it will take the first woman to the mood in 20/20 four. And check out what's being called the world's first robotic kitchen designers say it robotic arms can cook like a professional chef. And as software will eventually remember 5000. Recipes the price tag 330000. Dollars. And it didn't take on work from home is coming and Nevada European company is selling an offense and up box. The larger version about 225 square feet comes with a bathroom and kitchen the whole thing gets power from your home's electrical system. It costs 20000 dollars those your tech bytes. Have a great day.

