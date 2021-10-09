Transcript for Amazon launches its 1st line of smart TVs

In today's advice Amazon is branching out beyond the fire stick to introduce its first branded TVs there are two versions high end and affordable. Starting at 370 dollars ends on says its own fire TV sets will better integrate with Alexa voice controls. It'll go on sale next month. Facebook's new Smart glasses are out the Reagan sunglasses come with built in cameras microphones and speakers. Users can answer phone call mostly music take photos and recorded video of the functions are raising concerns though that people can be reported without her knowledge. Finally a new musical feature from modifying it's called enhanced and it recommends songs believes fits into your musical style. If you like a recommended song just hit the plus by next to it and it will be added to your original they let us. Album music had 24 hours respond desert sec might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.