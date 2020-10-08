Transcript for Amazon possibly converting some mall spaces into Amazon fulfillment centers

In today's tech site Amazon possibly coming to a mall near yield the company has been talking to the biggest mall owner in the US about converting some wall space is. It's Amazon's fulfillment centers the Wall Street Journal reports it's not clear where or how much space could be converted. Apple's low low as one of the most recognizable in the world but that isn't stopping the company from trying to force. Meal preparation company prepare from changing its logo apple claims prepares pair. Logo is too close to its own and could cause some confusion among consumers. Finally just about everything is customizable on the popular video game animal crossing new horizons. The hope now is to take that one step further with an online petition calling for more diverse hair style choices authority has about. 40000. Signatures. Up dues down those are your tech bytes have a great day.

