Amazon probes report workers deleted bad reviews

Amazon is investigating reports that employees may have gamed its system.
0:21 | 09/17/18

Amazon probes report workers deleted bad reviews
Amazon is reportedly launching investigation into whether sellers are riding the company's employees. Wall Street Journal reports some merchants are gaining the site's rating system by paying Amazon workers to delete negative product reviews. The report says the practice is prominent China but US employees are also being checked out. Amazon says workers could be arrested if they're caught.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

