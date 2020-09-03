Amazon is selling cashier-less technology to retailers

More
The company announced its check-out technology is available for purchase.
1:00 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon is selling cashier-less technology to retailers
I. It's. There. Yeah. Or. And it. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The company announced its check-out technology is available for purchase. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69491536","title":"Amazon is selling cashier-less technology to retailers","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-selling-cashier-technology-retailers-69491536"}