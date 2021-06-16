Transcript for Amazon takes its cashier-less shopping to the grocery store

In today's tech bytes Amazon is taking its cast fearless approach to a bigger space. This week that technology will be used in a full size grocery store for the first time in Washington State. Customers and we get what you want to be locked out of the store and whatever they grabbed. It's charged two of your Amazon account apple has also store for individual podcast subscriptions you can now subscribe to your favorite shows from major brand. Like news organizations or individual creators subscriptions start at 49 cents per month allowing you to people perks like and free listening. And finally the picture frame that doubles as a speaker at the newest products from IKEA and selling those. The framed art can be customized with your own image as and it will be available until light they've seen for about 200 dollars. Those here at tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.