Transcript for New anti-trust lawsuit accuses Google of overcharging for advertising

And today sat by the new antitrust lawsuit for Google ten states are accusing the company abusing its power to overcharge for advertising an edge out the competition. In a separate suit the Justice Department says well we'll has a monopoly over search services. Netflix is reportedly testing an audio only option allowing subscribers to essentially turn to show into a pond cast there would be a video on video off button for those who want to listen. Without watching the screen it's a way to stream using less stayed up. Borges been done shows we'll Friday. Finally a new Ferrari super car has a little something to keep everyone safe. Lightweight ballistic material that leaded glass make a bulletproof it's still performs like a Ferrari with a top speed over 200 miles an hour. It will only cost you 625000. Dollars buttered on your Christmas list as they attacked by some very day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.