-
Now Playing: Apple Car Project 'Titan' Speeds Ahead
-
Now Playing: Apple Car rumored to roll out by 2025
-
Now Playing: Asleep at the wheel: Exposing dangers of drowsy driving
-
Now Playing: Sprint prepares for next generation of smartphones
-
Now Playing: A serious warning about attacks on ATMs
-
Now Playing: What to know about money payment app misfires
-
Now Playing: Spotify is testing a skip-ad option for nonpaying users
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note9
-
Now Playing: Pentagon requests $8 billion for Space Force
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9
-
Now Playing: Can technology kill the traffic jam?
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk looks to take Tesla private
-
Now Playing: Group issues new driver assist warning
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully re-launches rocket
-
Now Playing: EU may force Apple to use common power source
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests new dating feature
-
Now Playing: Apple's worth reaches $1 trillion
-
Now Playing: Tesla stock up despite $717 billion loss last quarter
-
Now Playing: Apple on track to become the first trillion dollar company
-
Now Playing: Amazon clears the air over new smartphone