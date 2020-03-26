Transcript for Apple may delay release of its first 5G capable phone

If they think buyers apple is reportedly considering putting off the launch of its first five G capable phone. Go read 1918. Demand around the world for that new model. The iPhone twelve was supposed to launch in September now it could be delayed until next year. Sports fans are rolling with it during the cove in nineteen crisis faced marble racing. The online events include play by play calls as the round racers roll over dear perhaps an Olympic style tracks. One event has picked up nearly 800000. Lights on what are. Let's roll with the finally social distancing Wisconsin's style videos had surfaced. Showing neighbors sharing bears which are being that it delivered by remote control cars these people obviously taking social distancing very seriously. One even sharing a corona. Of course you assume those are tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.