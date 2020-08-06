Transcript for Apple offering new way to pay for their products

At today's tech finds a new way to pay for apple products customers will soon be able to buy ipads air ponds and other items. With the interest free monthly installment payments. Bloomberg reports who will be done through the apple cart it will begin in the next few weeks. Yelp has added a new tool to his app allowing businesses to identify as black owned the companies says it's already seen a big increase in searches. And it's as the new feature is part of its commitment to quote stand against racism and injustice in our communities. And a gaming grandma has entered the record books the ninety year old from Japan spent at least three hours every day. What for control are playing call of duty and other titles. Get us has certify her as the world's oldest game are on YouTube. For video gaming habits started all way back in 1981. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

