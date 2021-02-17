Transcript for Apple to release new and updated emojis

Stay in today's tech vice Apple's new MOG's they include a heart on fire. Faces exhaling and faces with spiraling eyes there's also an update a syringe. For depicting vaccines nearly 220. New and though these are expected with an operating system update. Later this month. He may soon be able to accurately test yourself for cove it with the help of your phone crow over health is awaiting FDA approval. For the first Smartphone enables corona virus rapid antigen test you do your own nasal swab scanned the test with an app and then the results pop up within seconds. And finally us new Smart watch with endurance garment has come out with that in bureau which it says is designed for ultra adventures. The watch has a battery life of up to eighty hours it also pairs with a mini satellite communicators. They start eight little under 1000 dollars those are tech bytes have a great day.

