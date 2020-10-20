Transcript for Apple releases TV channel for music videos

It's in today's sect bites a new TV channel for music videos apple music TV or mind some of them TV's early days the 24 hour streaming channel. Please videos with no adds a live chat or interactive features it's available on apple TVs and music apps. Massachusetts has sent drove a nineteen sacks of people living in areas that have consistently high levels of transmission the tax included by saying Wear a mask and wash your hands. They arrived on the same day is a state reported its highest case count. The late name. Finally a big screen you can tucked away in a flash LG is now selling a role oval. 65 inch LCD TV or 87000. Dollars. The four K display can disappear and it's based. When not in use and you can decide how much of the screen you'd like to watch renowned it's only available in South Korea. Those are attacked by its great that.

