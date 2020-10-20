Apple releases TV channel for music videos

More
Apple Music TV streams videos 24-hours a day with no ads, live chat or interactive features.
0:53 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple releases TV channel for music videos
It's in today's sect bites a new TV channel for music videos apple music TV or mind some of them TV's early days the 24 hour streaming channel. Please videos with no adds a live chat or interactive features it's available on apple TVs and music apps. Massachusetts has sent drove a nineteen sacks of people living in areas that have consistently high levels of transmission the tax included by saying Wear a mask and wash your hands. They arrived on the same day is a state reported its highest case count. The late name. Finally a big screen you can tucked away in a flash LG is now selling a role oval. 65 inch LCD TV or 87000. Dollars. The four K display can disappear and it's based. When not in use and you can decide how much of the screen you'd like to watch renowned it's only available in South Korea. Those are attacked by its great that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Apple Music TV streams videos 24-hours a day with no ads, live chat or interactive features.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"73710600","title":"Apple releases TV channel for music videos","url":"/Technology/video/apple-releases-tv-channel-music-videos-73710600"}